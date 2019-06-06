Drench Yourself In Amazing Cocktails At This Small, Rustic Looking Cafe

We went to Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy. I started with my mocktail - They fixed me a perfect mango and lemon drink with a pinch of salt and some peppers to spice it up and man, it was worth every sip. The highlight for me was the usable straw though. The food was decent, I am not highlighting much on it as I think it could be made better- through their grilled chicken breast was delicious ( has a spicy filling of veggies) and yummy grilled veggies and mashed potatoes. I feel that the chicken could have been tender and juicy. The Momocha chicken dumplings were decent, their sauce was different and good. Thukpa was decent to have once too! Overall, I’ll suggest this place for their lot of ambience, music and super nice drinks.