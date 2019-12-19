For suits, shirts, trousers, achkans and all things formal, check out GK-I market’s hidden gem – Dress Code.
Ladies And Gentlemen, Suit Up At Greater Kailash's Dress Code
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Shortcut
Fit For A President
Don’t take our word for it, but the President of India is a fan of their clothing. Other VIP customers at Dress Code include politicians and judges, lawyers and hot-shot CEOs. We believe that this small store has not got its 15 seconds of fame and deserves a shout out.
Their USP is simple sophistication, that rings true in all of their garments. The clothes aren’t over-the-top and ensure you look well put-together at all times.
Who Is It For?
If you’ve been looking to give your work-wear wardrobe an update, it might be time to make a trip. Clean cuts, well-structured jackets and crisp suits – there’s lots you can have made. It’s a simple no- nonsense kind of store that also wins brownie points for catering to all budgets. A nice mix of affordable clothing and fancy pants brands, you can get the best of both worlds.
What is a little off putting for some is the crowded location – however we found out that they’re relocating. Dress Code is moving to Zamrudpur, not too far away from M-Block market. We suggest you call and check where they’re going to be stitching, if you’re planning on paying them a visit anytime soon.
#LBBTip
The store is bargain- friendly and if your order is expensive and large, they may even provide the service of home delivery.
- Nearest Metro Station: KAILASH COLONY
Comments (0)