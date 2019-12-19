GAP’s new collection for men and women pays ode to the classic fabric we all know and love- denim.
Dress in Denim this Fall With GAP
Button me up
The fashion industry has produced a range of garments that have become mainstays – the little black dress, button-down white shirt, pencil skirts and leather jackets, but the most iconic of all is perhaps, denim. A solid pair of jeans never has and will never go out of style. This is precisely what GAP celebrates with their new collection- for both men and women.
Denim direction
They’ve taken a rather boho route with the women’s jeans, reviving the fit and flare silhouette of the 70s. We hear there are even overalls and leggings to up your comfort factor. The collection also brings to you a variation of boyfriend jeans {a more contemporary look than the fit and flare} which will work great with a loosely fitted T-shirt and jacket. Leather, perhaps? If you ask us, we’d pair it with an oversized lightweight sweater. Hello, fall chic!
About them men
Function, function, function- that’s what it’s all about. Indigo denim in a range of washes becomes the focus for men. They’re sticking with the slim 5-pocket silhouette, which is a classic – comfortable and versatile. Pair it with a plaid shirt or even a bomber jacket and you’ve got a look that will take you through the day seamlessly.
This fall, dress from the bottom up with GAP. You’ll find us picking out a great pair of boyfriend jeans, that’s for sure.
This story is in partnership with GAP.
