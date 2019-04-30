2 Tree Coffee: Drink Coffee And Save The Planet

2 Tree Coffee is offering to plant 2 trees for every cup of coffee you buy. Yes, you heard it right. With Delhi facing serious pollution issues, the residents need to adopt a more sustainable lifestyle. And you can do your bit but just having a coffee at this cafe. The cafe itself has a calm and serene ambience with vines and plants along with a green theme. They have a huge variety of coffee along with munchies and other dishes. The music is totally in sync with the place and you will feel relaxed here. Moreover, the pricing is pretty reasonable. Head to this cafe for a delicious cup of coffee and let them make this planet greener bit by bit.