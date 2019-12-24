Book Now: Gurgaon Will Be a 70s Drive-In Cinema For a Weekend At This Christmas Movie Marathon!

Maybe it was one of those cartoons we used to watch as kids where the characters would just drive-in to an open-air cinema that brought in our fascination about watching movies in the open. The engine revving mildly, sharing popcorn with your movie buddies, and comfortable movies under the sky. Bringing in blankets if you aren’t planning to bring in your car, and just sitting in the arena, cozied up with loved ones- even our furry buddies- on a winter evening. Believe it or not, but that’s going to be our very own Gurgaon at the Sunset Cinema Club Backyard, from 20th to 24th December!

Best part? All of the movies up for marathon are just the perfect films to put you in a Christmassy mood if you aren’t in it already! Plus, these are all films that are perfect for no matter who you want to bring along with you- your family, kids, partner, or friends. Lined up for you here are the hilarious and heart-warming titles, Love Actually, The Holiday, Home Alone, and Polar Express. Because if you’re looking for happy endings, Christmas is the perfect time to come across them. So, bring your pets, grab your can of Coke, wear your woolen socks and get ready to have a wonderful, warm night under the stars.

To up your pre-Christmas weekend a notch, we’ve also got some really amazing stalls for food and drinks. You can also find your Holiday shopping fix at the Christmas Flea Market. Book now to make sure you don’t miss out!