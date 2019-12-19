Drive To Lucknow For Some Mindblowing Galawati Kebab and Kali Mirch Chicken

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Dastarkhwan

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Wala Qadar Road, Kaiserbagh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Melting in the mouth Kebabs, double layered Mughlai paratha, super well done Kali Mirch Chicken and some mutton stew. Do you need any other reason to head to Lucknow? I definitely don’t need! The service is swift, the food is awesome. Mind you, the portions are big so order small. Would highly recommend people to check out Dastarkhwan right away!

What Could Be Better?

Absolutely nothing!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

Fast Food Restaurants

Dastarkhwan

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Wala Qadar Road, Kaiserbagh, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

image-map-default