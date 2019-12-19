Melting in the mouth Kebabs, double layered Mughlai paratha, super well done Kali Mirch Chicken and some mutton stew. Do you need any other reason to head to Lucknow? I definitely don’t need! The service is swift, the food is awesome. Mind you, the portions are big so order small. Would highly recommend people to check out Dastarkhwan right away!
Drive To Lucknow For Some Mindblowing Galawati Kebab and Kali Mirch Chicken
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Absolutely nothing!
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
