This is a small shop Raabta serving some really lip-smacking snacks! The main highlight of this place is this drone pizza! A pizza in the shape of a DRONE! Well, this is really very cool! Apart from this, the cheesy garlic bread, baked pasta, fries and burgers are also a must try whenever you visit here. One of the best place of NSP, serving quality food with proper hygiene.
The Drone Pizza At This Little Outlet In NSP Is A Must Have!
Fast Food Restaurants
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: NETAJI SUBHASH PLACE
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
There is no proper sitting place as this is a small outlet.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids
