The Drone Pizza At This Little Outlet In NSP Is A Must Have!

Fast Food Restaurants

Raabta

Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi
Aggarwal Millennium Tower, 1, G-16, Netaji Subhash Place, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

This is a small shop Raabta serving some really lip-smacking snacks! The main highlight of this place is this drone pizza! A pizza in the shape of a DRONE! Well, this is really very cool! Apart from this, the cheesy garlic bread, baked pasta, fries and burgers are also a must try whenever you visit here. One of the best place of NSP, serving quality food with proper hygiene.

What Could Be Better?

There is no proper sitting place as this is a small outlet.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids

