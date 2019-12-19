Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!

Cafes

Como - Pizzeria

Sector 15, Gurgaon
₹ ₹ ₹ 

32nd Avenue, NH 8, Sector 15, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

Try Como Pizzeria's Neapolitan style pizza. The base, the sauce, and the cheese take me back to the pizzas I tried in Europe. What makes it even more awesome is the chilli oil that they serve along with the pizza. They also serve pasta, garlic bread, and drink of the day.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Kids

