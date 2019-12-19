Try Como Pizzeria's Neapolitan style pizza. The base, the sauce, and the cheese take me back to the pizzas I tried in Europe. What makes it even more awesome is the chilli oil that they serve along with the pizza. They also serve pasta, garlic bread, and drink of the day.
Drop By Como Pizzeria To Satisfy Your Pizza Cravings!
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Nearest Metro Station: HUDA CITY CENTRE
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Kids
