Bookmark This Restaurant For Their Stunning Ambience & Killer Food!

Bars

The Drunken Botanist

Sector 24, Gurgaon
4.7
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Building 10-C, Upper Ground Floor, Unit 1-B & C, Sector 24, Gurgaon

What Makes It Awesome?

The Drunken Botanist: This place has the most eye-catching ambience. I fell in love the moment I entered the place. It has so many picture-perfect spots. It is located in cyber hub, Gurgaon. The place itself is so amazing and worth visiting. If I talk about the food, it was not worth it. I only liked a few dishes. I liked Chicken Dimsums, Tandoori idly sambhar, Chicken, Charcoal Dahi kebab, Kadhai paneer and Tres leeches. They also serve Mirchi halwa, I don't know it's taste as my conscious didn't allow me to taste that. My overall experience was amazing.

What Could Be Better?

Some dishes and drinks.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Big Group, Family.

