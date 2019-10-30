Bookmark This Restaurant For Their Stunning Ambience & Killer Food!

The Drunken Botanist: This place has the most eye-catching ambience. I fell in love the moment I entered the place. It has so many picture-perfect spots. It is located in cyber hub, Gurgaon. The place itself is so amazing and worth visiting. If I talk about the food, it was not worth it. I only liked a few dishes. I liked Chicken Dimsums, Tandoori idly sambhar, Chicken, Charcoal Dahi kebab, Kadhai paneer and Tres leeches. They also serve Mirchi halwa, I don't know it's taste as my conscious didn't allow me to taste that. My overall experience was amazing.