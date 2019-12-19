Duty Free Bar Is Here In Gurgaon & We're Making Our Drinking Plans ASAP

Gurugram dwellers, gather all your drinking buddies 'coz there's a new bar that has just opened in Sector 29. Duty Free opened its doors to the public this month, and we're stoked since the entire space (we've seen the pictures) looks absolutely gorgeous.

Their Rajouri Garden outlet had garnered much praise, and this one promises to be just as good of a drinking destination. From what we know, they have an extensive cocktails menu, and each of them come with their own chakhna (that’s definitely caught our attention).