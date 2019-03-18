Dwarka Has A Pretty Cafe Which Is Budget Friendly Too!!

Cafe Di Milano is an ideal place for brunch dates with bae or casual catchups with friends. The vibe of the place is quite friendly with pretty setting corners and colourful walls. This cafe has an outdoor, indoor and terrace seating. The menu has a vast variety because of which it gets tough choosing what to order, but the staff here is helpful & polite and will help you out suggesting what to order. I ordered their white sauce pasta and hummus & pita bread. The pasta had extra sauce so I just loved it because it was extra cheesy and creamy. And hummus was fresh so it tasted pretty good! The place is homely and also you can play indoor games like scribbles, Jenga, carrom etc with your friends. Cafe Di Milano is a completely budget-friendly cafe. Everything here is reasonably priced and everything is up to the mark for you to be satisfied. When in Dwarka, mark this place for your next happy brunch date.