Dwarka Just Got A Dreamy New Cafe & It's #DateNightGoals!

Most Dwarka folks we know travel all the way to South or central Delhi if they wish to enjoy a good meal at a pretty outdoor restaurant. But the launch of Cafe Di Milano is probably going to change that very soon.

This month-old cafe (right opposite Reliance mall) is already creating quite a buzz, because its teal and white decor, winding staircase and floral details make it an Instagram dream come true. Cafe Di Milano has three seating areas—a small rooftop one, a ground floor outdoor one (the prettiest!) and an indoor section with bookshelves, a giant TV and sink-in cushions.

Once you've found the perfect spot (plus have shot all your IG stories), choose from their range of pizza, wraps, burgers and shakes. They offer the typical cafe fare, but we're glad that they do it well.

We ordered the Butter Chicken Pizza and the Penne Alfredo Mushroom Pasta. While the former was loaded with gravy-rich chicken chunks and veggies (now, you don't see that everywhere), the creamy and comforting pasta had our heart. Do try Cafe Di Milano's Hot Chocolate too. Not just because it's winter, but because this cafe does it really well. Plus, cosying up with your friends (or bae) here with a cup of hot chocolate and their Peanut Butter Cookies will only do you good!