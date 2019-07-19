Surprise Your Beloved With Jusst4you

My brother recently planned a romantic wedding proposal for his partner in the Maldives with the help of this amazing event planner ‘Jusst4you’. To my surprise first, the planners were all into the job and had ample ideas for us to choose from. Starting with the presentation to the details they had taken care of at the site, everything left us really satisfied. They took care of everything from the placards, balloons, and raw coconuts to arranging and placing them in position for the big day. Hiring their services was the best decision as all we had to do was make selections and decisions. The set up on the main day was gorgeous. They had arranged the message beautifully on the white sand and the backdrop was one of kind (Thanks to the destination). The asking-out was followed by a romantic poolside dinner with a personalized menu done by them (comprising of everything I would be sister-in-law loves on the culinary front). Not just this, the crew was super sweet and accommodating as they made a few changes for us to gratify us and let the day be special. They don’t only ace at wedding proposals but also at birthday surprises, gifting solutions, event planning of every kind and much more.