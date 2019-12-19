As an interior stylist my job to design affordable and Premium looking spaces by spending less. An easy hack to bring that luxurious vibe in a space is by upgrading the existing hardware in the space. Adding hints of Gold/brass, metallic items bring out the premium feel to any basic item. Casa Decor is a one-stop online store which has a great collection of decorative hardware from doorknobs, handles, hooks, bookends to wall brackets to other decor items as well. Loved their unique, eye-catching designs. Absolute must haves. Makes my job and hunt for spectacular designs easy.
Easy Hardware Upgrade Makes Your Space Look Premium Without Spending More
Furniture Stores
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Furniture Stores
Comments (0)