Enjoy The Amazing Post Work Meals At This Cute Little Cafe

Cafes

Moongphali Cafe

Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

A-10, BQ Market, Shalimar Bagh, New Delhi

What Makes It Awesome?

Moongphali is a little cute pocket-friendly cafe in BQ market, Shalimar Bagh for quick bites with open sitting available. I really liked the presentation of food, it was simple and amazing. This cafe is famous for its burgers but I found every dish equally tasty. In frame - ~ Cheese Burst Burger ~ Peri Peri Fries ~ Chocolate Shake ~ Berry Berry Shake

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Pets, Bae, Kids

