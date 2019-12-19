Moongphali is a little cute pocket-friendly cafe in BQ market, Shalimar Bagh for quick bites with open sitting available. I really liked the presentation of food, it was simple and amazing. This cafe is famous for its burgers but I found every dish equally tasty. In frame - ~ Cheese Burst Burger ~ Peri Peri Fries ~ Chocolate Shake ~ Berry Berry Shake
Enjoy The Amazing Post Work Meals At This Cute Little Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 600
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Shalimar Bagh
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Pets, Bae, Kids
