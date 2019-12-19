5 Things To Eat At Elma's Apart From The Red Velvet Cake

We know Elma’s is everyone’s favourite spot for a pot of tea and a slice of rich red velvet cake. And whereas we wholeheartedly support these creamy, cheesy plans, there comes a time when Dora becomes inspiration and we feel compelled to explore the unknown. On this particular evening, we scoured Elma’s menu for new favourites and succeeded in shortlisting five.
The salted caramel trend is spreading like wildfire {GoT fans, sorry if we pushed a button here}; but unsurprisingly Elma’s did it first, you were just too busy licking cream cheese frosting off your fork. This cake is a slice of sweet and salty perfection. Moist sponge cake topped with a layer of caramel frosting with bits of nutty butterscotch stuck to the surface.
Croissants are surprisingly hard to get right; trust us, we’ve tried. The baker at Elma’s however does it in such a way that it ends up being crisp and flaky on the outside, and moist and buttery on the inside. We love gorging on these for breakfast.
Generous amounts of cured pork ham alternated with layers of Brie cheese on a baguette. Do we really need to say anything more to convince you to try this?
Our main concern with chocolate desserts is that they end up being so sickeningly sweet. Not the moist chocolate cake at Elma’s. The large rectangular slice of cake looks a little like Aero bubble chocolate {when you look very very closely} and tastes like happiness. Really. And we’re so glad you can actually taste the darkness of the chocolate.
The open toasties at Elma’s never disappoint. And neither does the pork and honey. Done on a portion of baguette, the toastie is carefully topped with cheese and honey-dipped ham and popped in the oven till it’s all a golden brown.
Our only beef with the porky concoction is that the portion is tiny; maybe supplement it with a large slice of red velvet cake?
Where: 31, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village; 73 Meherchand Market; Third Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Inside Good Earth Store, Saket
Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas; JLN Stadium; Malviya Nagar
Contact: 011 26521020 {HKV}, 011 49050881 {Meherchand}, +91 9711117516 {Saket}
Price: INR 2,000 for two {approx.}
Timings: 10am – 1am
