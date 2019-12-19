5 Things To Eat At Elma's Apart From The Red Velvet Cake

The open toasties at Elma’s never disappoint. And neither does the pork and honey. Done on a portion of baguette, the toastie is carefully topped with cheese and honey-dipped ham and popped in the oven till it’s all a golden brown.

Our only beef with the porky concoction is that the portion is tiny; maybe supplement it with a large slice of red velvet cake?

Where: 31, Second Floor, Hauz Khas Village; 73 Meherchand Market; Third Floor, Select Citywalk Mall, Inside Good Earth Store, Saket

Nearest Metro Station: Hauz Khas; JLN Stadium; Malviya Nagar

Contact: 011 26521020 {HKV}, 011 49050881 {Meherchand}, +91 9711117516 {Saket}

Price: INR 2,000 for two {approx.}

Timings: 10am – 1am