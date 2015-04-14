If you’re new to the city and want to luxuriate in the old-world charm of nawabs and princes, Hotel Broadway is the place to check in; an economy hotel in the heart of puraani Dilli.
Eat in a Fiat, or a Four-poster Bed at Hotel Broadway
- Upwards: ₹ 1800
- Nearest Metro Station: CHAWRI BAZAR
Broadway or Highway
The Broadway Hotel is close to the railway station, and everything else that could catch you fancy in the area, from Chandni Chowk to Connaught Place.
Offering the best of both worlds, this budget hotel gives you everything that you could possibly need {read internet, coffee maker and more}, along with the experience of culinary wonder at their in-house restaurant, Chor Bizarre. Chor Bizarre boasts some eclectic decor, with a four-poster bed for your formal dinner, a dessert section at the Sewing Machine, and a 1972 Fiat bang in the middle of the room for salads, all set to some tunes from the 50’s.
Alternatively, one could dine at Wazwan, their speciality Kashmiri restaurant that serves the valley’s dishes in some fab copper crockery.
Stay in Sin
The rooms are superbly furnished, and have the added option of secretarial services, should you so require. In fact, we hear that Catherine Levy was asked to do up three rooms in this nest, and these rooms are the quirkiest and most colourful, with the feel of an Indian bazaar full of bric-a-bracs.
If you have a friend visiting for the first time, might we suggest a Broadway Heritage Walk, which covers the likes of Daryaganj, Kinnari Bazaar, Dariba Kalan, Ghantewala and the Bird Hospital nearby.
Furnished art-deco style, it’s unfortunate that they don’t provide free Wi-Fi. The hotel has a ‘stay more, save more’ policy, which can mean an extra day’s worth of stay if you sign up for three days {and more discounts at their pub, Thugs}.
