Eat in a Fiat, or a Four-poster Bed at Hotel Broadway

The Broadway Hotel is close to the railway station, and everything else that could catch you fancy in the area, from Chandni Chowk to Connaught Place.

Offering the best of both worlds, this budget hotel gives you everything that you could possibly need {read internet, coffee maker and more}, along with the experience of culinary wonder at their in-house restaurant, Chor Bizarre. Chor Bizarre boasts some eclectic decor, with a four-poster bed for your formal dinner, a dessert section at the Sewing Machine, and a 1972 Fiat bang in the middle of the room for salads, all set to some tunes from the 50’s.

Alternatively, one could dine at Wazwan, their speciality Kashmiri restaurant that serves the valley’s dishes in some fab copper crockery.