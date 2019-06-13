Eat Healthy At This Plant-Protein Based Cafe In Vasant Vihar

Break free from the boring routine of working alone and head to Greenr Cafe in Vasant Vihar for a healthy and enjoyable day. Whether you are in a mood to read a book and sip on coffee or work while eating vegan and gluten-free options or admire jewellery Greenr Cafe has got it all covered for you! This cafe is essentially a plant-protein based cafe that is modelled to serve food inspired by Californian vegan cuisine. The menu is designed in a way to provide all essential nutrients by incorporating complex plant-based proteins. So you can expect a lot of Shroom Balls, Bean Pro, Sweet Potato Falafel, Tofu Amaranth and Hemproot on the menu. The Sweet Potato at Greenr Cafe is essentially a combination of chickpea-based falafel and sweet potatoes. During my last visit, I tried their falafel platter (Falafel + Hummus). The Platter is one of the best ways to begin your meal on a healthier note. There are plenty of dips and sauces, that make for interesting combinations with the round and crunchy Sweet Potato Falafel, Zaatar and Paprika Lavash. I loved the Red Pepper Hummus and Smoky Chipotle Sauce the most. I have also tried their Shroom balls & Pesto Salad and vegetarian pizza. My favourite dessert is their homemade chocolate ice cream. The desserts are 100% sugar-free, except for the Chocolate Ganache and Wildberry, that contains brown sugar. The rest of the items on the menu are made with natural sweeteners like honey and jaggery. Greenr Cafe is also an excellent choice if you have to know someone who is allergic to certain food products, you can safely rely on this place to serve you as per your needs. Vegan and gluten-free options are perfect for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. To top it all Greenr Cafe is also a co-working space. They also host events like photo shoots and workshops. Follow them on Instagram to stay updated.