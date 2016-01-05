LBB understands when your hunger is deep but your pocket is not. So we took a tour of the best budget eats in town, just for you.
Eat in Style, but on a Budget, at These 9 Spots
The Shim Tur
For when you’re in the mood for some sushi or authentic egg rolls, traipse over to this rooftop café after dodging shady lanes and dubious staircases. Try the Jabchae Bop, a sumptuous dish of fried noodles and veggies on rice.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Starbucks
This now ubiquitous coffee franchise also has the very decently priced, and absolutely heavenly, salmon and cheese croissant on its menu, apt for satisfying your munchies, along with your daily caffeine fix.
Where: Find a store here
Price: INR 400 for two {approx.}
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Nizam’s Kathi Kababs
Tucked away in a warm corner in CP, amble over to this joint for the double chicken egg roll, masala omelette and the fresh lime soda. An absolutely killer combination!
- Price for two: ₹ 900
Kunzum Travel Café
Popular with backpackers and students alike, this café follows the unique pay-what-you-will model for their black coffee/tea and sugar biscuits. Bonus points for tipping the kindly person who makes the tea, as well as flipping through the travelogues present on the shelves.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Pema’s
Serving authentic Tibetan cuisine is no mean feat, and the folks at Pema’s are bang on point, with the Pork Shyaphalay and Mixed Thukpa being major crowd pullers.
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Karnataka Food Centre
Located adjacent to the Karnataka Sangham, this place is frequented mostly by families and government employees. Try the day specials or the vegetable uttappam, and polish it off with a glass of the filter coffee.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
T’Pot Café
A specialty café, this joint has a wide range of teas and breads in its repertoire. We’d recommend the jasmine tea with a side of toasted garlic bread.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Chowringhee
A frequent haunt for both college kids and post-office crowd, get your fix of rolls here;- do try the single chicken/paneer roll, and finish it off with a plate of tandoori momos, courtesy the neighbouring QD’s.
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Golden Café, Paharganj
Famous for their quick home delivery, try this café for the chicken dumplings, honey chilli potatoes and the Chicken Mushroom Bamboo Shoots dunked in white sauce.
