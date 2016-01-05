Eat in Style, but on a Budget, at These 9 Spots

LBB understands when your hunger is deep but your pocket is not. So we took a tour of the best budget eats in town, just for you.

The Shim Tur

For when you’re in the mood for some sushi or authentic egg rolls, traipse over to this rooftop café after dodging shady lanes and dubious staircases. Try the Jabchae Bop, a sumptuous dish of fried noodles and veggies on rice.

 

Cafes

The Shim Tur

4.2

Navrang Guest House, 2nd Floor, Main Bazaar, Paharganj, New Delhi

Starbucks

This now ubiquitous coffee franchise also has the very decently priced, and absolutely heavenly, salmon and cheese croissant on its menu, apt for satisfying your munchies, along with your daily caffeine fix.

Where: Find a store here

Price: INR 400 for two {approx.}

Cafes

Starbucks

4.3

Hamilton House, A-1, Ground Floor, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Nizam’s Kathi Kababs

Tucked away in a warm corner in CP, amble over to this joint for the double chicken egg roll, masala omelette and the fresh lime soda. An absolutely killer combination!

Casual Dining

Nizam's Kathi Kabab

4.1

Plaza Building, H-5/6, Connaught Place, New Delhi

Kunzum Travel Café

Popular with backpackers and students alike, this café follows the unique pay-what-you-will model for their black coffee/tea and sugar biscuits. Bonus points for tipping the kindly person who makes the tea, as well as flipping through the travelogues present on the shelves.

Cafes

Kunzum Travel Cafe

4.3

T-49, Ground Floor, Hauz Khas Village, New Delhi

Pema’s

Serving authentic Tibetan cuisine is no mean feat, and the folks at Pema’s are bang on point, with the Pork Shyaphalay and Mixed Thukpa being major crowd pullers.

Cafes

Pema's

4.2

3/31, Upper Ground Floor, Shivalik Road, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Karnataka Food Centre

Located adjacent to the Karnataka Sangham, this place is frequented mostly by families and government employees. Try the day specials or the vegetable uttappam, and polish it off with a glass of the filter coffee.

Fast Food Restaurants

Karnataka Food Centre

4.4

Delhi Karnataka Sangh Building, Ground Floor, RK Puram, New Delhi

T’Pot Café

A specialty café, this joint has a wide range of teas and breads in its repertoire. We’d recommend the jasmine tea with a side of toasted garlic bread.

Cafes

Tpot

4.2

C-5, Main Market, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

Chowringhee

A frequent haunt for both college kids and post-office crowd, get your fix of rolls here;- do try the single chicken/paneer roll, and finish it off with a plate of tandoori momos, courtesy the neighbouring QD’s.

Fast Food Restaurants

Chowringhee

4.0

93, Opp. Venkateswara College, Satya Niketan, New Delhi

Golden Café, Paharganj

Famous for their quick home delivery, try this café for the chicken dumplings, honey chilli potatoes and the Chicken Mushroom Bamboo Shoots dunked in white sauce.