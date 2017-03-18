7 Places To Hit Up For Old-Delhi Style Chatpata Chaat In Gurgaon

A newbie on Gurgaon’s chaat scene, STD – The Chaat PCO was started by Masterchef contestant Ruchika Jain. While the menu at The Chaat PCO includes all the regular tangy options, what stood out was her selection of healthy substitutes.

So, if you’re still trying hard not to break those New Year resolutions, opt for the Roasted Aloo Tikki or the guilt-free Healthy Puchkas.