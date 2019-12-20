Eat, Read & Drink: Drop By Oxford Bookstore Now!

Is it a cliché? Yes, it is. But, is it good? Absolutely. A very famous name comes with a lot of expectations. Oxford bookstore in Connaught Place might have lots that you can vouch for. From children books to genre-specific books, the place has got them all. A whole section dedicated to just children books just might make people with kids happy, given the fact that it has some cool playthings for your kids to get busy in. Believe me, parents pulling the kids off from the section is a common sight. As all bookstores go, even this one has all the newly published books. From books on Tea to books on even the smallest thing, there's a little bit for everyone. The bookstore has counters set up on tender basis, where individual people sell their artefacts like bookmarks, handmade art, lapel pin, scrolls, dairies and what not. The ambience is good, given the fact that there are couches at the backside for you to sit and admire the lavishly lit bookshelves. For some reason there is always a ladder as well; helps you in reaching out to the books on the highest shelves. Plus, the Cha Bar serves okay-ish food and is always full. The seating space is scanty but if you are okay for a takeaway then there is nothing to worry about. Also, a little bit of caution.