EatwithIndia is a community that celebrates Indian regional delicacies by bringing together chefs and foodies at pop-dinners across the country. You get to sample a multi-course meal and chill with fellow foodies at people’s houses {often, the chef’s own}.
So Authentic! These Regional Food Pop-Ups Are Hosted By The Best Chefs
Treasure Trove To Cooking Stove
If the sweetness of Dadi’s besan laddoos or the mouthwatering spiciness of Masi’s mutton still lingers in your mouth, you’ll understand the emotions a lovingly prepared meal can evoke. In which case, we have reasons enough to believe that you’ll dig a dining experience that’s intimate and a tribute to Indian flavours our palate knows and appreciates.
One Hellva Dinner Party
What actually started as dinner meet-ups has now grown into something more exciting. The experience the founders gathered along the way has encouraged them to look beyond chef’s drawing rooms and organise full-on food-oriented outstation trips that are focused on discovering local cuisine of the area, visiting farmer’s markets and discussing every flavour and fragrance with the participants.
Come July and their chefs are launching their masalas, pickles, chakhna and co. that will be available online and popular departmental stores. These, but are just a few things the good peeps are doing. If you want more insight, buy a ticket to one of the unique food experiences they curate and see for yourself.
