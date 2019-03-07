Echoes Satyaniketan Is Run By Differently-Abled Staff & Has Delicious Grub

Echoes is a cafe in the crowded Satyaniketan market and is always bustling with students. They offer pasta, pizza, grills, Chinese snacks, sandwiches and wraps, and it’s all served by staff completely made up of differently-abled peeps.

Being primarily a student haunt, Echoes has kept its menu pretty simple (yet varied) with the usual momos, pasta, pizza, wraps, biryani, butter chicken and more. However, you will find some unique dishes like the Behl Breakfast Tray, Raju Tiffin Service, and Amsterdam fries.

For dessert, look no further than the waffles. The portions are great. And if you’re feeling thirsty, the oh-so-heavy shakes will come to the rescue.

The entrance to the cafe is marked by a single blue door on the first floor. The interiors are a mix of things: White brick walls played off with motivational posters on one wall, the alphabet sign language on another and a melange of colourful bricks on the third.

It is a small space, but done up well with both high and low seating and plenty of happy colours. There’s lots of wood, giving it a hilly sort of feel. If you fancy a smoke, head straight to the back to their cutesy tiny balcony overlooking the market.