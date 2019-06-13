Visit This Place In Huda City Centre For Some Delicious Egg-Based Dishes

If you are egg lover, definitely visit Eggers Madhouse in the food court of Huda City Centre. They have amazing food with their unique names like Veg Devilal Rice or Egg Devilal Rice, Egg Sinful Burger and in drinks, they have Nutella Shake, Koffee Khalifa and Gatagat Soda. Food was amazing with beautiful presentation and drinks was amazing and flavourful. I recommend Egg Sinful Burger with Koffee Khalifa.