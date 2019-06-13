Visit This Place In Huda City Centre For Some Delicious Egg-Based Dishes

Fast Food Restaurants

Eggers Madhouse

Sector 29, Gurgaon
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

11, Metropark Food Court, HUDA City Centre Metro Station, Sector 29, Gurgaon

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

If you are egg lover, definitely visit Eggers Madhouse in the food court of Huda City Centre. They have amazing food with their unique names like Veg Devilal Rice or Egg Devilal Rice, Egg Sinful Burger and in drinks, they have Nutella Shake, Koffee Khalifa and Gatagat Soda. Food was amazing with beautiful presentation and drinks was amazing and flavourful. I recommend Egg Sinful Burger with Koffee Khalifa.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

