Eggers Madhouse Gives An Egg-Static Twist To Your Daily Meal

The menu offers an impressive variety of egg dishes, with classics such as omelettes, boiled eggs and the Egg Palti {which is basically the sunny side up}, and interesting fusion recipes like the Egg Chomu, Bombay Masala Bhurji, Egg Shawarma and Sebastian Egg Nachos.

You can also find various vegetarian options, egg-based desserts and can even custom-make a footlong at the live Teppanyaki Footlong section. The Makhtoom Zaffrani Chai and K’offee Khalifa are our favourites in the beverage section.