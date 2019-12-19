With the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr right around the corner. One of the perfect places to celebrate is at Ghalib's in Nizamuddin. Famous for their luscious kebabs and korma. They are a must visit. We went over late at night with umpteen cravings and growling stomachs. We ordered a plate of Bada (buff) like Kebabs, Mutton Korma, Mutton Shammi Kebabs and Khamiri Roti. We downed the food with hypnotic concentration ordering rapid repeats till we couldn't breathe easy. The intoxicating smells and rapid service keeps you right at that moment. Tummies full and hunger devoured we headed home. With our pockets thanking us because they are super value for money too. I'll give it a 5/5 This is mandatory for every non-veg foodie.
Eid-Ul-Fitr & Ghalibs Are A Match Made In Heaven
The seating is cramped but not a deal breaker. They are very warm folk and take care of you.
