Eid-Ul-Fitr & Ghalibs Are A Match Made In Heaven

img-gallery-featured
Fast Food Restaurants

Ghalib Kabab Corner

Nizammudin, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 57, Near Lal Mahal, Ghalib Road, Nizamuddin, New Delhi

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

With the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr right around the corner. One of the perfect places to celebrate is at Ghalib's in Nizamuddin. Famous for their luscious kebabs and korma. They are a must visit. We went over late at night with umpteen cravings and growling stomachs. We ordered a plate of Bada (buff) like Kebabs, Mutton Korma, Mutton Shammi Kebabs and Khamiri Roti. We downed the food with hypnotic concentration ordering rapid repeats till we couldn't breathe easy. The intoxicating smells and rapid service keeps you right at that moment. Tummies full and hunger devoured we headed home. With our pockets thanking us because they are super value for money too. I'll give it a 5/5 This is mandatory for every non-veg foodie.

What Could Be Better?

The seating is cramped but not a deal breaker. They are very warm folk and take care of you.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

Fast Food Restaurants

Ghalib Kabab Corner

Nizammudin, New Delhi
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop 57, Near Lal Mahal, Ghalib Road, Nizamuddin, New Delhi

image-map-default