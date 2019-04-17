Get Shocking Deals On All Kinds Of Electronics At These Markets In Delhi

Still using the same laptop you bought fresh out of high school? Refusing to change your trusty, old phone because “it’s just as good as your smartphone, I swear!”…? If you don’t know where to go, or don’t want to spend too much money, Delhi has a few markets that will help you out. Repair services, second-hand goods and all the name brands you could want, available at discounted prices.

Here’s a list of the best electronics markets in Delhi, because let’s face it, when robots run the world, and when they’re deciding which humans to spare, you want to be the guy who owns one of their ancestors.

Nehru Place

Unless you aren’t from Delhi, you’ve probably already visited Nehru Place to get your phone fixed on the cheap. We know we have (we drop our phones a lot..). Get deals on everything from computer parts, phones, accessories, DVDs and CDs (they'll never go extinct here), and all forms of electronic entertainment products. Expect to be (almost) chased down by street sellers for that extremely durable screen guard, every 50 metres. It's also a good market for second-hand equipment.

The best part? You can grab a drink or bite after a long day of shopping at one of the many eateries at the metro station right next door.

Nearest Metro Station: Nehru Place

Nehru Place Market

60, Market Road, Nehru Place, New Delhi

    Bhagirath Palace

    Located in the Chandni Chowk area, Bhagirath Palace is an extremely popular electronic market. If you’re willing to make the effort to travel there (or are already wandering in the Old Delhi area) then it is well worth a visit, with bargains aplenty. Shopkeepers are willing to haggle, and you can get a good price on most of their very large stock.

    Expect to find all kinds of wiring, household electronics (fridges, microwaves, and music systems), lights, and personal electronics.

    Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk

    Bhagirath Palace

    Chhippy Wada, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

      Ghaffar Market

      Located in Karol Bagh, Ghaffar Market is a good place to find all types of electronic equipment, from air-conditioners and televisions to cameras and mobile phones. There are tons of repair stores that can fix the latest versions of imported cell phones, with ease we might add, and you will find a surprisingly large number of these name-brand phones available for sale only a few months (if not days) after their international release.

      Keep in mind, only a few of these items have any guarantee or paperwork. Read about the whole market and what you can get/do there here.

      Nearest Metro Station: Karol Bagh

      Gaffar Market

      Karol Bagh, New Delhi

        Wazirpur Commercial Complex

        North Delhi’s addition to our list, the Wazirpur Commercial Complex is an old marketplace, earlier known for its utensil business. It has emerged as a booming computer market. Most IT companies have showrooms and service centres here, making it a good place for students to get their faulty equipment fixed. There are literally hundreds of shops, good for all sorts of desktops, laptops and accessories.

        Nearest Metro Station: Azadpur

        Wazirpur Commercial Complex

        3.8

        Wazirpur Industrial Area, Ashok Vihar Phase 1, New Delhi

          Palika Bazaar

          We’ve added Palika Bazaar as a bonus because of our nostalgia towards its cramped, darkened underground walkways. We spent many a year tumbling through the market looking for fake PlayStation games and then rushing home hoping they would work (it was always a 50-50 chance).

          You can get pirated movies, CDs, and video games. Lots of cheap, second-hand cameras, mobile phones, video game platforms, and accessories. This is the best place to strike a bargain, as the shopkeepers would rather move stock than have it gather dust on the shelves.

          Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

          Palika Bazaar

          Connaught Place, New Delhi

            Lajpat Rai

            Lajpat Rai market, also found right by Chandni Chowk, is one of the biggest B2B electronic markets in the city. You’ll find manufacturers, importers, traders, distributors and more–all conveniently a stone’s throw from one another. Expect to find a combination of the big brands and cheap knock offs in the same space. For a discerning eye, this is a great market to nab a deal.

            Nearest Metro Station: Chandni Chowk

            Lajpat Rai Market

            Lajpat Rai Market, Chandni Chowk, New Delhi

