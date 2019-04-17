Get Shocking Deals On All Kinds Of Electronics At These Markets In Delhi

Still using the same laptop you bought fresh out of high school? Refusing to change your trusty, old phone because “it’s just as good as your smartphone, I swear!”…? If you don’t know where to go, or don’t want to spend too much money, Delhi has a few markets that will help you out. Repair services, second-hand goods and all the name brands you could want, available at discounted prices.

Here’s a list of the best electronics markets in Delhi, because let’s face it, when robots run the world, and when they’re deciding which humans to spare, you want to be the guy who owns one of their ancestors.