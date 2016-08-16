Children love going outside, and we in turn, prefer them out in the open than inside anyway. Here are a few places you can take your kids for an adventurous day of hiking and trekking to {in and around Delhi}.
11 Spots To Take Your Kids Hiking Or For Nature Walks
Camp Mustang
Surrounded by the Aravali Hills, this proves to be an ideal destination for a day of adventure with the kids. Activities include rock climbing, trekking, air-rifle shooting, zorbing, farming, cycling, obstacle courses, village walks, and astronomy. Phew!
Where: Manesar, Garat Pur Bas, Haryana
EOD, Mayur Vihar
Recently opened, this themed adventure park offers entertainment and a lot of adventure activities for children. Kids can enjoy water-based activities, spider webs, a suspension bridge, Burma Bridge, open-space cycling and biking, monkey crawling and other tree-based activities.
Where: Gate No. 2 & 3 Sanjay Lake, Mayur Vihar
Damdama Lake
Situated a little outside Gurgaon {about 20 kms}, there is ample scope for adventure here. Go trekking and rock climbing or let your little ones try their hand at cycling, rowing and fishing, or just a walk in the lap of nature.
Where: Damdama Lake, Off Sohna-Gurgaon Road, Sohna
Botanical Garden
Located in Noida, it’s called the ‘Jurassic World for plants’, and is the best place for hikers and nature lovers. Go with your kids, enjoy a nice walk, educate them about plants that don’t exist anywhere else, and check out the large fruit section that houses plants yielding oil, cinnamon and more.
Where: Captain Vijyant Thapar Marg, Sector 38, Noida
Anagpur Dam
19kms away from Delhi, Anagpur looks quite ancient and has a solid gravity-dam structure. It is a nice hiking experience on the quartzite stones.
Where: Anagpur Dam, Sarangpur, Anangpur Village, Faridabad
Sohna Sulphur Springs, Manesar
Located on main Gurgaon – Alwar Road, the sulphur springs here can be reached only by walking, making it an awesome getaway for hiking with kids. This hot water spring is considered to be sacred, and believed to cure some skin diseases, too. The best time to visit is between October and June.
Where: Sohna Sulphur Springs, Manesar
Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary
This sanctuary has over 250 species of birds to look at; enjoy a nice walk inside while watching various resident and migrant birds with your kids. It remains open from 6am to 4.30pm in winters, and till 6.30pm in summers.
Where: Gurgaon-Farrukh Nagar Road, Sultanpur, Gurgaon
- Upwards: ₹ 5
City Forest
Located about 25 kms from Delhi in Ghaziabad, you can plan a nice walk with your kids in this 100-acre forest, with 50,000 different varieties of trees. Kids can enjoy horse-riding, cycling and boating. It opens at 10am and shuts at 7pm.
Where: City Forest, Indraprastha Marg {near Raj Nagar Extension}, Ghaziabad
Biodiversity Park
Located 4 kms away from ISBT Delhi, visit Yamuna Biodiversity Park and get your kids closer to nature. Walk around the 457 acres of the park and check out the Domesticated Bio-Diversity Zone, Resting Point, and Nature Interpretation Centre.
Where: Main Jagatpur Road, Bagiabad
- Permission must taken before visiting.: ₹ 0
Mangar Bani
Visit this natural forest located in Faridabad in Haryana. The rainy season is the best time to visit, and is loved by nature enthusiasts and parents alike. It’s better to go here in large groups, though.
Where: Mangar Village Check Post, Faridabad
Hauz Khas Heritage Walk
How about going for a heritage walk to explore the medieval ruins of Hauz Khas Village and Deer Park? Tell your kids about the Madrasa and tomb of Sultan Firoz Shah Tughlaq, and continue the walk to Deer Park where you can see other historical monuments.
Where: Back Lane, Deer Park, Hauz Khas
This article originally appeared on mycity4kids.
Comments (0)