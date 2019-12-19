Ellementry's Ceramics, Cutlery & Decor Will Definitely Spark Joy

Ellementry is a Jaipur-based brand that has recently opened its first Delhi outlet in GK, N-Block market. For anyone who loves design, and home decor, this brand has a lot to offer.

The store itself is well-designed with wooden interiors, rows and rows of beautiful ceramics, polished wooden trays, table linen in muted tones of beige and blue, and basically just everything that you'd easily find on a decor magazine.

Once we entered the store, and started browsing through stuff, we wanted to buy almost errything (we double dare you - you'd want to pick up at least one thing here!).

Know what we're adding to our Ellementry wish list though? Their ceramics. They've got the most stunning handmade ceramic dinner sets, storage containers, bowls, and mugs (starting at INR 450) that'd make for precious housewarming gifts (look at the blue and white marbelled containers!). We're told that the clay collection at Ellementry is another big hit with the customers (yes, back to the roots). These clay bottles, glasses (INR 190/piece), curd setters, and jugs (INR 790) are all made out of mineral-rich Indian clay that will also give your food/drinks an earthy taste.

Pure brass and brass-coated cutlery (think the fancy restaurant kind) starting at INR 1,000, papier mache bowls made out of recycled paper, lamps, and barware are just some of the many other things that you can find at this store.