Visit Elma's Bakery For A Hearty Breakfast!

Elma’s is a small bakery shop tucked away in Hauz Khas and is a perfect spot for some hearty breakfast in Delhi winters. This place is open as early as 9:30 AM and serves breakfast till 12 noon. We loved their signature Hot Chocolate with marshmallow shots. You can also have the English or American breakfast platter with eggs, bacon, pancakes etc. Loved the freshly baked butter croissant, it's a must-try! Also, the place is beautifully done with chairs, sofas and quirky interiors !!