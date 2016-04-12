LBBBestOf Embassy Restaurants & Cultural Centres In The Capital

Picturesque al fresco seating, pleasant ambience, the café at ICC run by Ritu Dalmia is a delight. Everything we’ve sampled off the menu stood out in terms of freshness of the produce and beauty in its simplicity. The wood fired oven pizzas are a knockout {best Margherita in town}, as is the risotto with prawn and bacon.

While the café is only open to members {and each member may bring up to three guests}, applications for membership are available online. At the cost of INR 4,000 per year, members may avail a host of benefits in addition to access to the café, such as invitations to cultural activities, movie screenings, and use of the library/reading room.