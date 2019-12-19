AALOO PATTIES Early morning with a hungry stomach in search of food I stumbled upon this place! Thank god for 24seven! It was not bad, mild in flavor with a soft outer covering and fillings of potatoes which helped me curb my hunger. Price - INR 65
Check Out Phis place To Curb Your Hunger Pangs!
Food Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: JHANDEWALAN
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
More varieties.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets
Food Stores
- Nearest Metro Station: JHANDEWALAN
Comments (0)