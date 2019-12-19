Check Out Phis place To Curb Your Hunger Pangs!

Food Stores

24Seven

Jhandewalan, New Delhi
3.4

Shop 27, Block E-2, Jhandewalan Extension, Jhandewalan, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

AALOO PATTIES Early morning with a hungry stomach in search of food I stumbled upon this place! Thank god for 24seven! It was not bad, mild in flavor with a soft outer covering and fillings of potatoes which helped me curb my hunger. Price - INR 65

What Could Be Better?

More varieties.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids, Pets

