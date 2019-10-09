Enchanting Date Night Experience At Rustique!

We spotted Rustique while we were visiting a cafe nearby and it had grabbed our attention since then. Rustique is a beautiful place which is a treat to one's eye and a paradise for somebody in love with green, lights and clicking pictures. Seriously, the place is very pictureous and has been designed perfectly with apt use of the open space and lights. Being a Monday evening, the guests very limited, but we had the full attention of the staff. We started with something sweet and had a chocolate walnut brownie. Our Grilled Chicken Gouda with thousand Mayo salad was coupled with Cucumber Mint Cooler and a Fresh Lime Soda. Everything tasted great and the presentation and quantity were perfect. We visited the bakery items counter as well to please our eyes.