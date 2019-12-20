Put An End To All Kinds Of 'Hunger Strike' At This Momo Joint

Don’t go here expecting a relaxed, chilled-out eating time. To be honest, I go here at least four-five times a month and because it’s in the corner, there’s no proper seating.

There are but two tables that you can claim if you’re lucky and the place isn’t too crowded. Once there, go for the tandoori momo. They’re hands-down one of the best in town and come with an interesting gravy.