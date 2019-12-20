Hunger Strike is a small food joint in the same row as Brown Sugar in GK 1 M Block. It’s best known for its Malai Tikka Tandoori Chicken Momo.
Put An End To All Kinds Of 'Hunger Strike' At This Momo Joint
Delivery Services
- Price for two: ₹ 400
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Greater Kailash
Shortcut
Small But Significant
Don’t go here expecting a relaxed, chilled-out eating time. To be honest, I go here at least four-five times a month and because it’s in the corner, there’s no proper seating.
There are but two tables that you can claim if you’re lucky and the place isn’t too crowded. Once there, go for the tandoori momo. They’re hands-down one of the best in town and come with an interesting gravy.
So, We're Saying...
Both, the vegetarian and non-vegetarian momo here taste great. So go ahead, dunk them in the condiments and satiate those momo cravings.
Other Outlets
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: MOOLCHAND
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: BOTANICAL GARDEN
