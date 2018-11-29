Enjoy Quick Service & Excellent Food At This Hudson Lane Cafe

Cafes

Echoes

GTB Nagar, New Delhi
4.4
2522, 2nd & 3rd Floor, Hudson Lane, Delhi University-GTB Nagar, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The staff at Echoes is differently able and the service provided is marvellous. The food is delectable and reasonably priced. I ordered the chocolate waffle, cream cheese pasta, honey chilli potatoes, and a pizza, and it cost me less than INR 900. How cool is that?

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 500 - INR 1,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group and Bae

