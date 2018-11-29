The staff at Echoes is differently able and the service provided is marvellous. The food is delectable and reasonably priced. I ordered the chocolate waffle, cream cheese pasta, honey chilli potatoes, and a pizza, and it cost me less than INR 900. How cool is that?
Enjoy Quick Service & Excellent Food At This Hudson Lane Cafe
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
- Nearest Metro Station: G.T.B. NAGAR
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
INR 500 - INR 1,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group and Bae
