Enjoy Delicious Shahi Khana At Malai Akbari In Hawkers Street

Always been obsessed with all things Royal and Mughlai? Then Mala-Akbari should be next on your dine out list. This small cafe located in Ambience mall’s hawkers street is inspired by Mughals and serves you its delicious Mughlai food the royal way! The place unlike other cafes on Hawkers street has an indoor sitting to save you from Dilli ki garmi. Recommendations : Their Thali which costs only 250 bucks is amazing.