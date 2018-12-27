Enjoy your winter mornings by going to the prettiest cafe in Delhi! Their Rose pink wine with strawberry ice-cream will kickstart your morning the right way. For teetotalers, you can have their heavenly cup of cappuccino served with a cookie! P.S. for all the Selfie Queens, outside the washroom, there is a pretty large white mirror!
Enjoy Your Morning With Some Rose Wine At Grammar Room
Cafes
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Pure vegetarians will have a hard time choosing from the menu. Go for the fries and mac & cheese!
INR 1,000 - 3,000
