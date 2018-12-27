Enjoy Your Morning With Some Rose Wine At Grammar Room

Cafes

The Grammar Room

Mehrauli, New Delhi
4.5
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

One Style Mile, 6-8, Kalka Das Marg, Mehrauli, New Delhi

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Enjoy your winter mornings by going to the prettiest cafe in Delhi! Their Rose pink wine with strawberry ice-cream will kickstart your morning the right way. For teetotalers, you can have their heavenly cup of cappuccino served with a cookie! P.S. for all the Selfie Queens, outside the washroom, there is a pretty large white mirror!

What Could Be Better?

Pure vegetarians will have a hard time choosing from the menu. Go for the fries and mac & cheese!

How Much Did It Cost?

INR 1,000 - 3,000

