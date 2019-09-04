Enjoy Cocktails & Yummy Food At Mellow Garden!

Mellow Garden

Rajouri Garden, New Delhi
J-2/7, 2nd & 3rd Floor, BK Dutta Market, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi

This review is about Mellow Lounge and bar which is an outlet by Mellow Garden and located in the same building on the next floor. Ambience: This restaurant is so underrated considering its beautiful floral and colourful interiors. They have a comfortable seating area with ample space. Service: The service was very fast and good. Staff was very polite and helpful. Food- 1. Dahi Kebab: I had the best Dahi kebabs of all time here. The number of elaichi was just right. 2. Corny Mushroom: Crust and toppings both were very good in taste. 3. Steamed Veggie Dimsums: They were just too good. Thin skin and juicy filling with a very tasty dip. 4. LIIT and Caprioska: The drinks were perfect. I had a great experience. Totally recommended.

What Could Be Better?

Lighting.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group.

