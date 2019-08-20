35 Different Dishes In One Big Thali Only At This Place In GK-1

The Golden Bird brings you an epic thali offering more than 35 food dishes. It called Ekta Thali has a unique concept of having each dish from a different state so that we can taste India on one plate. The thali is unlimited and four people can share it. You can find a blend of veg & non-veg dishes also offering desi drinks, chutney, salad & whatnot. You can find Mutton Rogan Josh, Safeed Maas, Mix Veg, Amrud ki Sabzi, Pineapple Chutney, Fish, Tikka’s, Prawn Malai Curry, Sheer Korma, Black Rice Pudding, Kheer, Butter Chicken, Biryani, Palak Paneer and what not. The restaurant is located in our very own GK-1 M Block Market just below Headphones and the cool part is the owner is same for Headphones & The Golden Bird. The owner & staff are super sweet & friendly. They have not compromised on the quality of food. The food is tasty & super satisfying. They also believe in avoiding food wastage so they have kept the portion size adequate. Its almost impossible for 4 people to finish it. So, don’t wait for tag along with your family member or friends who are crazy food lover and head-over to this restaurant and enjoy unlimited dishes from different parts of India now.