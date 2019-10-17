Enjoy Exquisite Delicacies At Ciccheti By Mr. Beans

Originally started with the concept of coffees and known for coffees they started with a change in Delhi. They have started with European delicacies along with coffee to make your dining experience a mesmerizing one. The place is in Dlf cyber hub and it has a beautiful ambience inside as well as outside. The walls are so differently decorated that you will fall in love with it. It was like a transition from Gurgaon to another space which is calm and you could enjoy talking to people. All I could hear was a good song and people talking to each other which has become less these days. Coming to food as that's my favourite part - We had some delectable dishes and as it was coming one after another, we were waiting for the next one as we loved the presentation and the taste of food. What we had was something unique for my taste palate as I never had that before and on my first stint with different cuisine, I had a blast. The best part was that I was enjoying my experience with food and amazing people. We had - *Fresh lime kafir* which was fresh and refreshing. *Hot chocolate with whipped cream* was a hot and happening drink for me. *Smoking Cranberry Cream Cheese Dome* Cream Cheese with Jalapenos and cranberry which was served with crackers, green apple, cranberry relish and jalapenos. *Cream Cheese Dome with English Cheddar and smoked paprika* This was served with crackers, green apple, pickles and relish. These two dishes had a theatrical effect by the smoke affect the chef had done. *Egg Bruschetta* Soft egg whites on a bed of whole-grain mustard served with pickled onions and spring onion greens. This was yummy and usually, I don't like egg-related dishes but this was too good. *Mediterranean bruschetta* Green and Yellow Zucchini with artichoke and artichoke hearts along with baby tomatoes on a bed of herb pesto with a hint of brie. It was scrumptious with each ingredient having a distinct taste and the presentation was appealing and tempting. We also had other appetizers which were yummy and delicious. *Pork Chorizo Croquettes* *Flatbread Verde* *Grilled Artichoke Flatbread* *Pepperoni Flatbread* *Pork Pepperoni * *Goth Aglio Olio* Activated charcoal linguini with garlic, chilli flakes and parmesan. This is one of the dishes that were on my wishlist and at last, I got to taste this dish. *Spinach Gnudi with Lamb Ragu* Handmade spinach and Ricotta Gnudi with minced lamb ragu sauce. This was presented so well that we didn't want to disturb the alignment and the presentation. *Ravioli with tomato Consomme* Aubergine Ravioli with light tomato consomme. The consomme was too yummy and light. It had amazing flavours. *Pan Seared Salmon with Pepper compote and Cauliflower Puree* *Signature Poached chicken with creamy mustard* These two dishes have been my personal favourite and I relished each moment while having a bite of it. Desserts were the perfect way to end the meal and it was a treat to the taste buds with desserts that we had ordered. *Ice Cream Sandwich with a trio of ice cream* this had an amazing chilli twist. *Signature Chocolate and Fudge nut Sausage with nuts * - it was served with coffee and each dip in the coffee enhanced the taste of the chocolate. *Trio of Homemade Ice Creams* Caramel Peanut Butter Chocolate My favourite was the peanut butter. Words are less to describe my experience so just make yourself ready to visit and experience the Cicchetti effect. 😊