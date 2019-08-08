Enjoy French Coffee At This New Instagrammable Place In Siri Fort!

Move over Starbucks, as The French Press Official is here to take you on a coffee twirl. Opened in the heart of Siri fort, Sadiq Nagar, Sector 3. This place is here to take your girl gang’s heart and your Instagram feed! Whether it is a BFF reunion or a date with bae, head over to French press and enjoy French Coffee with amazing delicacies! Recommendations: -TFP Special coffee- Hazelnut coffee - my new favourite coffee -Mango Dome Cheesecake - Try the last of Mangoes with this amazing Cheesecake you will fall in love with.