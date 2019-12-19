Pick Your Favourite Toppings & Flavours At Menchies

Menchies have opened their new outlet in Sector 53-54 Gurgaon and you must visit this place for an amazing froyo experience. It is very near to the metro station and its in the food court and the interiors are so good. We tried all the flavours and then we had blueberry cheesecake mix yoghurt and mango yoghurt. Then it was topped with sprinklers, KitKat, cakes, brownies and many other things making it so yummy. Then the weight is checked and the weight is multiplied by 0.4 and that's the amount you need to pay. What excited me was the vanilla no sugar yoghurt which was so yummy and amazing. Then we had the no sugar vanilla smoothie which was too good. Loved the flavours. Highly recommended.