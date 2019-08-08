Enjoy Incredible Food, Flamboyant Music & Handcrafted Drinks At Smoke Factory

The elegant decor, wooden interiors, magnificent bicycle hangings, dim lights will lighten up your evening. The terrace sitting facing towards the street is just amazing. The Smoke Factory is spacious enough to groove your feet. When it comes to food, it is a bit expensive but worth paying. Main Highlights:- "Mount View Nachos":-Tortilla chips topped with delectable melting cheese and veggies like tomato, cucumber, jalapeno. "Mezze platter" was a perfect Middle East platter. Plated with Freshly prepared hummus, Greek tzatziki dip, Tabbouleh a levetarian veg salad made of parsley, Fatayer a spinach cheese pie, falafel, Lebanese pickle with warm fluffy pita bread. The platter was insanely good. "Chicken Quesadillas" had an impressive look and taste. Tortillas stuffed with Mexican flair chicken and spices served with salsa and sour cream.