Enjoy The Rains From Above At This Treehouse In Lonavala

The Machan is located in Jambulne, one of the 25 biological hotspots in the world. What we love about this resort is the up-in-the-air vibe of staying here. The tree houses are secluded and beautifully done up with hardwood floors and large windows that allow the fog to literally enter your room.

The view is sheer greenery as far as the eye can see, with not a man-made structure in sight.

Heritage, Canopy, Forest, Jungle Sunset and Cabin are their tree house options. If you’re worried about the insects, don’t be; we were pleasantly surprised to find the rooms completely clean and bug-free, complete with a bottle of Hit in the bathroom for unexpected visitors. The rooms also have air-conditioning, but if you’re like us, you might prefer to spend more time on the rooms’ decks for the view.