Enjoy Your Monsoon With These Delicious Pakodas Only In Sarojini Market

As Monsoon hits Delhi with shower it’s time to have our favourite Chai and Pakode. Khandani Pakode Wala is a shop in Sarojini Nagar which is serving tasty Pakode since 1962. This shop opens around 9:30 and is always crowded. You can eat Paneer, Onion, Gobhi, Aloo, Mirchi and much more. Their most popular ones are Onion, Gobhi and Paneer Pakoda. They also have Kamal Kakri, Veg Chaap Pakode which are very not available everywhere. They have tangy spicy chutney that you get with this Pakoda that just enhance the taste of these hot Pakoda. People are coming here to enjoy Pakode since 15-20 years regularly. So, drop by this shop this monsoon and enjoy these Mesmerising Pakoda with Hot Tea.