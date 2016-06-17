Sick of trying out new hang out spots due to the obnoxious crowd there? Or is it just getting to your nerves with all that it has become? Head to these spots around town for a great time.
Not In The Mood for HKV? Head To These Places
Lord Of The Drinks Meadows
Sheeshas here are probably the best in town. From delicious world food to well-mixed drinks, this place makes you feel like the king of the city {it even has a throne to go with it}.
What To Order: Lords Giant Grilled Chicken Burger, Peach Mojito
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
The Piano Man Jazz Club
A stone’s throw away from HKV, this is a space for people who love good jazz, stellar prohibition-era style cocktails and good company. It isn’t big on space and gets filled up pretty fast, so we’d recommend booking in advance.
What To Order: Mac & Cheese Fritters {and any of their Prohibition menu cocktails}
- Price for two: ₹ 2500
Beeryani
We have two words for you; beer towers. If that isn’t enough to entice you, let us tell you all that all their spirits and brews are at throwaway prices. The food is traditional but not heavy, and it serves as a great place to meet a friend for a quick drink or for post-work shenanigans.
What To Order: Beer Tower, Nakalchi Kekda
- Price for two: ₹ 700
