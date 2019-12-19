Host Grand Events & Parties At This South Delhi Spot

Essex Farms in Hauz Khas is a luxurious and grand wedding venue that has been servicing clients since 1943 and is much appreciated for its attention to detail and client satisfaction.

Spread over 8,000 sq ft., Essex Farms has three beautiful and spacious air-conditioned halls and a courtyard that can easily accommodate up to 1000 guests. The chandeliers and lanterns in the halls make the space look incredible and the decor can be customised as per your preference. A small catch: Third-party decorators aren't allowed, so you'll have to rely on the in-house team.

Essex Farms offers catering services at the venue and we hear that the food is delicious too. You can choose from the various packages on offer. In terms of alcohol, they have a license and imported booze is also allowed. Duty Free shopping, FTW! The venue has parking space for around 80 vehicles and valet parking is also available.

While at Essex Farms, you should also check out the bakery, Rustique, and the all-day cafe, Cafe Tesu. They are both beautiful spaces and the grub is fantastic.

Prices for a wedding at Essex Farms start at INR 3 lakhs and can go up to INR 25 lakhs depending on your preference. Close proximity to Hauz Khas metro station is an added bonus.