From Resort To Occasion Wear: This Brand Does All Things Bohemian

Our love for all things bohemian and hippie continues with the discovery of Essgee, an online women's fashion brand based out of Delhi and run by a young designer, Sagrika Grover.

Inspired by the hippie movement of the 60's and The Beatles (in part), Essgee works on breaking the 'casual clothing' stereotype associated with bohemian wear and does so brilliantly. They work with fabrics like silk, taffeta, chiffon, and linen to create dresses, jumpsuits, pants, tops, and more that are comfortable and yet, very very stylish.

You'll currently find two collections on Essgee's website: 'Summer of Love' and 'Blurred Lines'. The 'Summer of Love' collection leans towards the casual and resort wear side and has a breezy feel to it. It features a ton of embroidered patterns and cut work. Our recommendation from this collection would be the red Hilton top and the rust hued Zelda dress. Prices for the 'Summer of Love' collection start at INR 1,190.

Essgee's 'Blurred Lines' collection is all about luxury occasion wear and has everything from pastel colours to muted mouse greys. This collection is more about dresses and jumpsuits and the use of silk and chiffon across the collection is just beautiful. What do we like the best from this collection? Everything, really. But if we have to choose, then the Lilya dress and the Koko Kimono are already in our cart. Prices for the 'Blurred Lines' collection start at INR 2,350.

Essgee offers free shipping and a COD option. They ship worldwide, too. So the next time you want your overseas friends or family to own a great piece of garment, you know where to head to.