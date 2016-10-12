Learning Ethical Hacking? 4 Schools You Need To Bookmark

Ten-Second Takeaway

With the number of tech-based start-ups cropping up by the day, cyber security has never been as important as it is today. Whether you want to hone your skills or just want a place to start, we jot down the best spots in the country to learn ethical hacking at.

Lucideus Labs

With over 2,000 reviews on Google and more than a 4.8 rating, it’s one of the most popular places for learning ethical hacking across the country, offering only specialised cyber-security training.

Visit their website here.

Price: INR 20,000 plus taxes per person for a 1-month course

Other

Lucideus

4.8

NSIC Campus, Software Technology Park Extn, Okhla Phase 3, New Delhi

Koenig

It offers all kinds of IT Training with ethical hacking being one of the courses; it’s quite popular for its CCNA and MCP courses.

Check out their website here.

Price: INR 15,000 plus taxes per person for a 1-month course

Schools & Colleges

Koenig

3.9

B-39, Plot No.70, KLJ Complex 1, Shivaji Marg, Moti Nagar, New Delhi

Asian School Of Cyber Laws

It’s the leading institute in the country if you want to learn about cyber crime laws, especially the Indian IT Act.

Check out their website here.

Price: INR 4,500 plus taxes per person for a 6-month correspondence course

Schools & Colleges

Asian School Of Cyber Laws

4.0

Supreme Headquarters, 410, Near Audi Showroom, Mumbai-Bangalore Highway, Baner, Pune

Indian School Of Ethical Hacking

This one is an institute that provides different kinds of modules of ethical hacking courses.

Check out their website here.

Price: INR 8,000 plus taxes per person for a 1-month course

Classes & Workshops

Indian School Of Ethical Hacking

4.9

SDF Building, 335, 2nd Floor, Sector 5, Salt Lake City, Kolkata

