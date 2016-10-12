With the number of tech-based start-ups cropping up by the day, cyber security has never been as important as it is today. Whether you want to hone your skills or just want a place to start, we jot down the best spots in the country to learn ethical hacking at.
Learning Ethical Hacking? 4 Schools You Need To Bookmark
Ten-Second Takeaway
Lucideus Labs
With over 2,000 reviews on Google and more than a 4.8 rating, it’s one of the most popular places for learning ethical hacking across the country, offering only specialised cyber-security training.
Visit their website here.
Price: INR 20,000 plus taxes per person for a 1-month course
Koenig
It offers all kinds of IT Training with ethical hacking being one of the courses; it’s quite popular for its CCNA and MCP courses.
Check out their website here.
Price: INR 15,000 plus taxes per person for a 1-month course
Asian School Of Cyber Laws
It’s the leading institute in the country if you want to learn about cyber crime laws, especially the Indian IT Act.
Check out their website here.
Price: INR 4,500 plus taxes per person for a 6-month correspondence course
Indian School Of Ethical Hacking
This one is an institute that provides different kinds of modules of ethical hacking courses.
Check out their website here.
Price: INR 8,000 plus taxes per person for a 1-month course
