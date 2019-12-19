This Outlet Serves Amazing Healthy Ethiopian Cuisine In Chanakyapuri

While visiting Nehru park I often used to notice Ethiopian Culture Center near the Niti Marg roundabout, so finally, I paid a visit yesterday. An art gallery displaying local art/handicrafts and a calm open courtyard is welcoming as soon as one steps in. The centre has a restaurant which serves Ethiopian cuisine. It is simple and based on traditional community-style eating where people eat from the same plate. Vegetarian dishes mainly consist of pulses/lentils, cabbage or beetroot. Beyaynetu is the sample platter where they serve 4-5 types of dishes along with Injera, the big Appam style roti. All in all full of flavour yet light and healthy meal. Mutton happens to be the preferred meat in most dishes, Doro Wet being the only Chicken dish. The Ethiopian coffee has fans world over and is served with popcorn here. The restaurant also serves Indian and continental cuisines.